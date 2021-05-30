CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson Purchases 50,000 Shares

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson acquired 50,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,455,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,091,719.50.

ISS opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. CopAur Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) Company Profile

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

