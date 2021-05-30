CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson Purchases 50,000 Shares

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson acquired 50,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,455,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,091,719.50.
ISS opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. CopAur Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) Company Profile
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.