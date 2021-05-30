CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $121.25 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

