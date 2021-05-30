Corundum Group Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 19,250,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

