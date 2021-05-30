Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $38.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.