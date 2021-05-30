Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOJCY. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

