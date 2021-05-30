Critical Review: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -8.31% -3.97% -1.36% Chesapeake Energy 109.73% -109.73% 62.96%

31.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.54 $37.79 million ($0.16) -23.38 Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 0.98 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.21

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.