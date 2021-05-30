CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall Sells 5,783 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.