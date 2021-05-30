CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €62.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.90 ($61.06).

EVD stock opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -65.18. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12-month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

