Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.28. 867,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

