Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 451,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

