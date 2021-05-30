CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 6.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

