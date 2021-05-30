D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $279.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

