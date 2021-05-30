D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $882,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

