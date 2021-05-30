D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $845,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4,062.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $16,604,741. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

