Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222,265 shares of company stock worth $102,957,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

