Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $9.18. Daxor shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 41,220 shares traded.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Daxor alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

In other Daxor news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 77.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.