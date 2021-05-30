DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.72. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 211 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.
The stock has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
