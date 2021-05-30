DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.72. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.