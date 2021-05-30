DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.52). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $188,167.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,062 shares of company stock worth $9,113,241 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $40.92. 688,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

