Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €122.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €122.00 ($143.53) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.43. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

