DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $361.91

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $361.91, but opened at $373.70. DexCom shares last traded at $373.12, with a volume of 3,046 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $341,507.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DexCom by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

