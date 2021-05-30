Digiwage Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $64,185.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.