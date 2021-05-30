Dimitrios Angelis Sells 15,823 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.98.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
