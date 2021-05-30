Dimitrios Angelis Sells 15,823 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKS. Loop Capital upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

