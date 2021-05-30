Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

