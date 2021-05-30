Diversified Trust Co Invests $400,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

