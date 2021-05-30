Diversified Trust Co Invests $426,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.54 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

