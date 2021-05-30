Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

