Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

