Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,300 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envista were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000.

NVST stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

