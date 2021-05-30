Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

