Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

Domo stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.