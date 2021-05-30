Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 over the last three months.

NYSE AA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

