Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,331 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.82% of Oasis Petroleum worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,786,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $89.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

