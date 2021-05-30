Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361,941 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,392,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

