Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 162,091 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,091 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CNA Financial worth $61,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

