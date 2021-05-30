Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 79,594 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,594 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KB Home worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.81. 727,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

