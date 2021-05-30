Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 3,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $12,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.