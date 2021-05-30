Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

DEI stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

