DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 313.3% in the first quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 223,380.0% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,316.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3,207.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

