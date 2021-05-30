DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.