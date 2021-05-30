E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 76.1% in May

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 2,375,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.4 days.

Shares of ENAKF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.32. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,501. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

