Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EBRPY remained flat at $$21.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

