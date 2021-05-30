Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of EBRPY remained flat at $$21.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.45.
About Ebro Foods
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.