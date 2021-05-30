Electroneum Price Down 4.2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $159.00 million and $551,071.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,867,806,071 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.