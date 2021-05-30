Energi (NRG) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $79.47 million and approximately $529,405.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,188,139 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

