Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7,988.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,909.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

