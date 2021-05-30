Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7,988.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,909.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $143.05 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

