EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
NYSE NPO opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.
Several research firms have commented on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
