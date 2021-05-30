EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NYSE NPO opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

