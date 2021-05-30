Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,914. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.