EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$1.45

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$1.45 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ENW opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$133.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnWave will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.