Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $128.68 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $128.68 million and $7.24 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $71.78 or 0.00200065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

