Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.37% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Shares of ESP opened at $14.71 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -367.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.